Nebraska man rescued after being trapped 24 hours in storm drain

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man’s been rescued after being trapped in a Lincoln storm drain for at least 24 hours.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Chief Michael Despain said Wednesday that someone heard the man’s cries for help a little before 6 p.m. Tuesday. First responders couldn’t immediately find the man, so they spread out. He was discovered about three blocks northeast of the Capitol, inside a 4-foot-wide pipe, with a bicycle. Despain says it took less than 30 minutes to get him out, and he was treated at the scene.

It’s unclear how the man got into the drain. Despain says the man appears to have mental health problems. His name hasn’t been released.