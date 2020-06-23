Nebraska man recovering from coronavirus after more than 40 days in hospital

by: John Madden

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A Nebraska man is sharing his battle with COVID-19.

The man, Karna Gurung, tested positive for coronavirus in late March. After more than 40 days in the hospital, he’s back home. He said he’s alive today because of a special treatment.

“I went for my morning run. I ran for three miles that day, and I started having a little cough after that,” said Gurung. That morning his life was about to change.

“When I heard it was positive, that time not many people were infected,” he said.

Gurung is diabetic and was one of the earlier positive cases of COVID-19 in Omaha. He’s not sure how he got it since he said he took proper precautions, like social distancing.

“I doubt myself I might not live, so I wrote an email to my lawyer to make a will paper in my wife’s name,” Gurung said.

Gurung said he went into Nebraska Med for help on April 14, and soon after fell into a coma. When he awoke, he thought only a couple of days had passed.

“I look at the wall calendar, and I saw it was already the month of June, and I realized, oh I’ve been here a long time and very sick,” he said.

Gurung said he was treated with Remdesivir and went through a unique procedure where his blood was filtered.

“Nebraska Medicine has found the medicine for the coronavirus. That’s what I can say, and it’s the best hospital in the world,” he said.

After more than 40 days in the hospital, he’s back home and has a new outlook on life.

“I survived. I got a new life which was the best thing that ever happened in my life,” he said.

Gurung said he looks forward to the day he can start running again.

