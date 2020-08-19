Nebraska man pleads to stealing from Nebraska trucking company

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — An Elmwood, Nebraska man has pleaded no contest to stealing from the Custer County trucking company where he had worked.

The Kearney Hub reports that 34-year-old Raymond Wolcott entered the plea and was found guilty earlier this month of felony theft.

Prosecutors say Wolcott forged Johnson Trucking checks and deposited more than $6,300 into his personal checking account between May and August 2018.

Wolcott was originally charged with felony theft of more than $5,000, but the charge was reduced in exchange for his no contest plea.

A no contest plea is one in which the defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges there is enough evidence to win a conviction.