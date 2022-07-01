OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer who cited him for fishing and hunting violations.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 23-year-old Cody Cape, of Blair, also pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Omaha to a count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors will ask for nearly 10 years in prison when Cape is sentenced in September.

Prosecutors say Cape and a friend were cited for a hunting and fishing violation in October 2020 near the DeSoto Wildlife Refuge.

The friend later told police that Cape had explained ways he planned to kill the officer and his family.