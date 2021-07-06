Nebraska man killed, woman hurt when UTV hit by train

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, Neb. (AP) — A man has died and woman has been hospitalized after the utility vehicle they were in was hit by a train in southeastern Nebraska.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the crash happened Monday afternoon in rural Richardson County near Salem.

The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old Ralph Burns Sr., of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 48-year-old woman who was also in the UTV was taken to a hospital. Her medical condition was not available Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the pair were in a closed-cab UTV when the crash happened at a rural crossing.

Officials don’t yet know who was driving the UTV.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News