Nebraska man killed, woman hurt when UTV hit by train

SALEM, Neb. (AP) — A man has died and woman has been hospitalized after the utility vehicle they were in was hit by a train in southeastern Nebraska.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the crash happened Monday afternoon in rural Richardson County near Salem.

The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old Ralph Burns Sr., of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 48-year-old woman who was also in the UTV was taken to a hospital. Her medical condition was not available Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the pair were in a closed-cab UTV when the crash happened at a rural crossing.

Officials don’t yet know who was driving the UTV.