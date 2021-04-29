Nebraska man killed when car falls off jack, officials say

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southeastern Nebraska say a man died after a minivan he was working under fell onto him.

Station KWBE reports that the accident happened Wednesday evening in Beatrice. Firefighters and first responders were called to an apartment complex where the man had been working to fix a flat tire, with the van lifted on a jack.

Beatrice Police Sgt. Daniel Moss says the jack malfunctioned, causing the van to fall onto the victim.

Authorities say he died at the scene. Police have not yet released his name.

