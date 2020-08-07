Nebraska man killed in head-on crash in Kansas

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a man from Omaha, Nebraska, has died in a head-on crash involving a car and a semitrailer in northeastern Kansas.

Television station KAKE reports that the crash happened early Thursday morning on U.S. 75 north of Holton.

The patrol says a northbound car driven by 24-year-old Mohammad Alnosif, of Omaha, veered into the southbound lanes and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

Investigators say Alnosif was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The patrol says the 38-year-old semi driver and a 66-year-old passenger with him were hospitalized for injuries.

