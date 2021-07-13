Nebraska man killed after being pinned between semitrailers

WAUNETA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being pinned between two semitrailer trucks in southwestern Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the accident happened Sunday in Wauneta, killing 54-year-old Brian Stute of Benkelman.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Stute had parked his semi at a grain elevator to unload and was at the rear of the trailer when the driver of another semi parked behind his.

Investigators say that when the other driver got out to talk to Stute, the rig rolled down a slope and pinned Stute. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol is investigating.