Nebraska man hospitalized after being rescued from grain bin

It took more than an hour for rescue workers to get the man out.

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 01:54 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 02:29 PM CDT

JUNIATA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was hospitalized after being freed from a grain bin in south-central Nebraska's Adams County.

Rescue workers were sent Tuesday evening to the site about 3.5 miles west of Juniata.

The workers cut a hole in the side of the bin, and it took more than an hour for them to get the man out and on his way to a Hastings hospital.

He's been identified as Gaylon Hermann.

