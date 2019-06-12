Nebraska man hospitalized after being rescued from grain bin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JUNIATA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was hospitalized after being freed from a grain bin in south-central Nebraska's Adams County.

Rescue workers were sent Tuesday evening to the site about 3.5 miles west of Juniata.

The workers cut a hole in the side of the bin, and it took more than an hour for them to get the man out and on his way to a Hastings hospital.

He's been identified as Gaylon Hermann.