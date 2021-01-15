Nebraska man gets prison for moving body of victim

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in moving the body of a man found shot to death in a park last year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 22-year-old Eric Palmquist was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to concealing a body and tampering with physical evidence.

Palmquist was one of five people arrested in connection with the death of 19-year-old Matthew Brenden.

Brenden’s body was found on Oct. 20, 2019, in Bellevue’s Faulkland Park. He had died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors say Palmquist was among those who moved Brenden’s body from a home where he was shot to the park.