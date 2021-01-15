Nebraska man gets prison for moving body of victim

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in moving the body of a man found shot to death in a park last year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 22-year-old Eric Palmquist was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to concealing a body and tampering with physical evidence.

Palmquist was one of five people arrested in connection with the death of 19-year-old Matthew Brenden.

Brenden’s body was found on Oct. 20, 2019, in Bellevue’s Faulkland Park. He had died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors say Palmquist was among those who moved Brenden’s body from a home where he was shot to the park.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss