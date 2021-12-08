OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for impersonating a federal officer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nebraska says in a news release that 56-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek was sentenced Tuesday to 17 months in prison after he was found guilty in September of four counts of impersonating a federal officer.

Prosecutors say Ostdiek went to several places in Omaha between October 2016 and January 2017 claiming to be a postal inspector or postmaster general.

Prosecutors say that in September 2020, Ostdiek also went to several businesses and a home claiming to be a U.S. Marshal.