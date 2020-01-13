Nebraska man gets 300 days for crash death of farm tractor driver

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) – A man has been given 300 days in jail for running into the rear of a farm tractor and killing its driver in southeast Nebraska.

Gage County District Court records say 38-year-old Troy Smith, of Crete, was sentenced last week. He’d pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide and careless driving.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Smith rear-ended the tractor on U.S. Highway 77 north of Beatrice shortly before 8 p.m. July 1, killing its driver, 82-year-old Robert Snyder Sr.

Investigators say the tractor was traveling with its hazard lights blinking and a slow traffic sign visible when the crash occurred.