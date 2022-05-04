WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — A jury has found a Nebraska man guilty of first-degree murder and other counts in the stabbing death of his fiancé nearly two years ago in their home as her two young children slept upstairs.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 27-year-old Kolton Barnes, of Malmo, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the July 15, 2020, death of 27-year-old Kayla Matulka at their Saunders County home.

Investigators say Barnes kicked in the home’s locked door and beat Matulka before stabbing her more than two dozen times.

Police say he also stabbed the family dog to death and left Matulka’s body for her two young children to find.