Nebraska man found guilty of beating and stabbing his dog

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been convicted of animal cruelty for attacking his dog with a baseball bat, killing it, and burying it in his backyard.

Twenty-one-year-old Khaleem Baringer of Kearney pleaded no contest Tuesday to the felony charge as part of a deal with prosecutors who agreed to drop another charge in the case.

A witness told police Baringer hit the dog several times in the head with the bat after it defecated on the floor and nipped at a woman as she tried to place the dog into a kennel.

Baringer faces up to three years in prison when he is sentenced.

