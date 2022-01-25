ADAMS, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement in the small southeastern Nebraska town of Adams said a man was found dead after he allegedly shot his wife, then held officers at bay for several hours.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release that 40-year-old Thomas Sharp died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff at a home in Adams Monday night.

The patrol said Sharp’s wife called to report he had beaten her, pointed a gun at her and shot her in the hand. She and her three children escaped.

After several hours, Sharp was found dead inside the home.

No officers were injured.