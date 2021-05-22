Nebraska man facing child porn charges being held on $50 million bail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who was captured after he fled to Nicaragua to avoid child pornography charges is being held on $50 million bail.

Douglas County District Judge J Russell Derr imposed the bail Friday on 29-year-old Adam Hawhee. He would have to post $5 million to be released.

Hawhee faces two counts of child enticement, 26 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of failure to appear in court.

Hawhee previously paid $135,000 cash to be released from jail and then didn’t appear for court hearings in December. He was arrested in Nicaragua in April and returned to Omaha this month.