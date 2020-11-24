Nebraska man faces January sentencing for vehicular homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who plowed his dump truck into the back of a stopped minivan will be sentenced in January in the deaths of two youths.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that a Sarpy County jury found Jesse O. Knight of Papillion, Nebraska, guilty on Friday of two counts of motor vehicle homicide.
The August 2019 crash killed 10-year-old Stephen Young and his 16-year-old sister, Abby Young.
Knight was also found guilty of misdemeanor reckless driving and pleaded guilty to operating a commercial vehicle without a commercial driving license.
