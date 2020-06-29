Nebraska man faces felony charges after dog brutally killed

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man faces felony charges after allegedly killing his dog with a baseball bat and then burying it in his backyard.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Khaleem Baringer, 21, of Kearney, is charged with felony use of a weapon to commit a felony and intentional felony animal cruelty of his dog, Mary Jane, a week ago.
A witness told police Baringer hit the dog several times in the head with the bat after it defecated on the floor and nipped at a woman as she tried to place the dog into a kennel.
Latest Stories
- Dakota County reports 14 more cases of COVID-19, 1 new death
- Gilead’s $2,340 price for coronavirus drug draws criticism
- South Sioux City Public Library to reopen on July 1
- Sick aide worked at Iowa nursing home before deadly COVID-19 outbreak
- Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to help