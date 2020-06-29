Nebraska man faces felony charges after dog brutally killed

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man faces felony charges after allegedly killing his dog with a baseball bat and then burying it in his backyard.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Khaleem Baringer, 21, of Kearney, is charged with felony use of a weapon to commit a felony and intentional felony animal cruelty of his dog, Mary Jane, a week ago.

A witness told police Baringer hit the dog several times in the head with the bat after it defecated on the floor and nipped at a woman as she tried to place the dog into a kennel.

