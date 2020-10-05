Nebraska man drowns in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old Nebraska man has drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Reece Isenberg of Omaha, Nebraska, died Saturday morning after he went swimming off a dock and never resurfaced.
The State Patrol said Isenberg was intoxicated at the time that he drowned in the lake’s Cimmaron Bay Cove.
His body was recovered by Saturday afternoon.
