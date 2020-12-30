FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man is dead after his truck crashed near Fremont.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Ryan Vance was driving on a county road when he lost control, went into a ditch and struck an irrigation pivot.
Vance was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was in the truck.
Latest Stories
- Missouri senator plans to force congressional vote over Biden victory
- Driver clocked at 114 mph on Iowa interstate in middle of snowstorm
- Nebraska man dies in one-vehicle crash near Fremont
- Rural Yankton home considered total loss after fire starts in dog house
- December 30: South Dakota reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases, 18 virus-related deaths