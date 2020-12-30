Nebraska man dies in one-vehicle crash near Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man is dead after his truck crashed near Fremont.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Ryan Vance was driving on a county road when he lost control, went into a ditch and struck an irrigation pivot.

Vance was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the truck.

