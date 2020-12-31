Nebraska man dies in grain bin accident

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEHAWKA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man is dead after an accident in a grain bin.

Authorities say 72-year-old Timothy Savage of Nehawka was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Savage and a grandson were working on a door when the grain enclosure failed, covering Savage with corn.

Nehawka is about 40 miles east of Lincoln.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss