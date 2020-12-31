Nebraska man dies in grain bin accident

NEHAWKA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man is dead after an accident in a grain bin.

Authorities say 72-year-old Timothy Savage of Nehawka was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Savage and a grandson were working on a door when the grain enclosure failed, covering Savage with corn.

Nehawka is about 40 miles east of Lincoln.