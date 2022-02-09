GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Hall County authorities say a Grand Island man died when he fell into a baler at work.

Sheriff’s Captain T.J. Arends said deputies were called to Mid-Nebraska Disposal Monday afternoon.

KSNB reports that when deputies arrived at the plant about three miles west of Grand Island they found an employee seriously injured after he fell into a baler machine and became stuck.

The man died later at a Grand Island hospital.

His name has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected.