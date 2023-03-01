TECUMSEH, Neb. (KCAU) — A Sterling man was arrested Sunday for allegedly hunting geese out of season near sanitation ponds for the Village of Sterling.

According to a press release from the Johnson County Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office was called to the scene by a group of hunters that had discovered a number of dead and injured snow geese. Once on scene, a sheriff’s deputy discovered 51 snow geese and one white fronted goose that were all deceased, having been shot.

Light fronted geese are currently out of season.

Five spent shotgun shells were also discovered by the deputy.

Ultimately, Jason Harms, of Sterling, was cited for hunting during a closed season, hunting without permission, game abandonment, hunting without a permit, hunting without a federal waterfowl stamp and several other charges.