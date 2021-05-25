Nebraska man charged in killings to undergo mental test

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A Holdrege man charged in shootings that killed two men and seriously injured another will undergo a fourth mental evaluation.

The Kearney Hub reports that a judge on Monday approved a motion by prosecutors seeking the psychiatric evaluation of 48-year-old Manuel Gomez.

The motion followed Gomez’s April filing indicating he intends to rely on an insanity defense at trial.

Authorities say Gomez shot and killed 65-year-old Raymond Burton and 54-year-old David Rogers in February 2019 at the Sunrise View Apartments in Holdrege.

Prosecutors say he also shot and wounded his attorney at the time, Doyle Morse.

In the past two years, Gomez has been found mentally unfit to stand trial, then deemed restored to competency and ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder and other counts.