Nebraska man charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old Nebraska man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Lexington.
Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf said Ramon Gonzalez Romero turned himself in around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after he was charged in an arrest warrant with second-degree murder and a gun charge.
Police said the shooting happened early Saturday during a physical altercation between the 18-year-old and 15-year-old.
After the shooting, friends took the 15-year-old to a hospital where he died.
The victim wasn’t immediately identified.
Wolf said police used a search warrant to recover the weapon used during the shooting on Saturday.
