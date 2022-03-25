PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Papillion man who saw hundreds of animals removed from his home last year has been arrested on animal cruelty charges.

A Sarpy County official said in a news release Thursday that 56-year-old Edward Luben was booked into the Sarpy County Jail on Wednesday on seven felony counts and five misdemeanor counts of cruel neglect of animals.

In December, according to the release, the Nebraska Humane Society removed 665 animals from Luben’s home, including exotic birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals.

Court records say 69 of the animals were dead, and two more had to be euthanized.