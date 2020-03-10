Nebraska man arrested on warrant for child exploitation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – A man with an arrest warrant out of Colorado for child exploitation was arrested in western Nebraska.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Trampus Schultz, 45, of North Platte, was wanted on a warrant from Colorado for sexual exploitation of a minor. Schultz was found in North Platte, Nebraska, at the intersection of West 5th Street and Jefferson Street.

Authorities arrested Schultz without incident and found he had methamphetamine, marijuana, and a knife on him.

In addition to the charges on the arrest warrant, Schultz was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and fictitious license plates. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

The North Platte Police Department, Homeland Security, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted the Nebraska State Patrol investigators.