Nebraska man arrested on child pornography charge

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska man was arrested on a child pornography charge.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Bill Whitlow, 53, of Imperial, was arrested on Tuesday for possession and distribution of child pornography.

The NSP received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials used served a search warrant at 211 W. 5th Street in Imperial, and it revealed Whitlow’s child pornography possession.

He was taken to the Chase County Jail.

