Nebraska man arrested on charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — An Omaha man was arrested for his involvement at the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6.
According to a release, on January 25, agents from the FBI Omaha Field Office arrested Brandon Straka, of Omaha, on a federal warrant related to events at the Capitol Building on January 6.
Straka faces the following federal charges for his actions: impeding law enforcement officer during civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority, and engaging in disorderly conduct within proximity to a restricted building to impede official functions
Straka remains in federal custody. He will appear in federal court on January 26.