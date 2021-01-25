Nebraska man arrested on charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still dismantling inauguration installations, after most downtown streets and public spaces had reopened to the public, on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 in Washington. Biden is looking to jump-start his first 100 days in office with action and symbolism to reassure a divided and weary public that help is in the offing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — An Omaha man was arrested for his involvement at the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6.

According to a release, on January 25, agents from the FBI Omaha Field Office arrested Brandon Straka, of Omaha, on a federal warrant related to events at the Capitol Building on January 6.

Straka faces the following federal charges for his actions: impeding law enforcement officer during civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority, and engaging in disorderly conduct within proximity to a restricted building to impede official functions

Straka remains in federal custody. He will appear in federal court on January 26.