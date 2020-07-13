Nebraska man arrested in connection with stepmother’s death

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Authorities said a 44-year-old man suspected of killing his stepmother was arrested Saturday night after a standoff with the Nebraska State Patrol.

The suspect in the shooting, Trenton Esch, fled to his home in Broken Bow. He remained inside his home until emerging voluntarily around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said 62-year-old Crystal Esch was found dead around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after a shooting was reported at a home north of Broken Bow in central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Trenton Esch is being held in the Custer County Jail while the shooting is investigated.

