Nebraska man arrested for driving friend to hospital in front-loader bucket

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man could face several charges after allegedly driving his friend to a hospital in the bucket of a front-end loader.

Reports that the 32-year-old suspect allegedly stole the huge $75,000 front-end loader and showed up at a Lincoln hospital Friday night with a 40-year-old man riding in the bucket.

The man told the police he did it because the man was injured. There were no immediate details about the man’s injuries.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of felony theft, fourth-offense driving under the influence, and driving with a revoked license.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Monday if formal charges had been filed.