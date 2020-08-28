Nebraska man arrested after stealing construction pickup during pursuit

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – A North Platte man was arrested following a pursuit this afternoon.

According to a release, a trooper saw a Toyota SUV fail to stop at a stop light around 12:50 p.m. today at the intersection of Highway 83 and Walker Road, south of I-80. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled.

The trooper pursued the suspect on surface roads south of I-80 for a short time before driving north on Highway 83 into North Platte.

As the vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 83, the trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver then fled on foot through a building construction site, entered one of the construction pickups on-site, and drove off. The trooper remained at the scene of the theft with the original vehicle.

A short time later, the driver was located at a residence on B Street by North Platte Police Officers, where he was taken into custody.

The driver, Rosendo Duran, 28, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, motor vehicle theft, and violating a traffic control device.

He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

Duran also had two outstanding warrants from Hall County.

Latest Stories