Nebraska man arrested after pursuit, ramming into state patrol cruiser

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska man was arrested after he led authorities in a pursuit before ramming into a Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) cruiser.

A trooper made a traffic stop of a pickup driving with no lights in Scottsbluff Thursday around 8:20 p.m. CDT, according to the Nebraska State Patrol

After stopping, the driver, later identified as John Nereson, 43, of Scottsbluff, allegedly got out of the pickup and refused to obey commands. He then got back in the vehicle and fled with the trooper pursuing.

The NSP Nereson later stopped before putting the pickup in reverse and ramming into the patrol vehicle. The trooper exited the cruiser and gave Nereson commands. Nereson continued backing into the cruiser and pushing it into a building when the pickup became disabled.

Nereson then got out of the pickup and allegedly tried to flee, but the trooper used a Taser on Nereson and placed him under arrest.

Nereson was charged with attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol-fifth offense, driving under suspension, criminal mischief, and traffic violations.

The trooper was uninjured. Nereson was taken to Regional West Medical and then booked into the Scotts Bluff County Jail.