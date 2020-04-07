Nebraska man arrested after multi-county pursuit with troopers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has arrested a York man after a pursuit on Interstate 80 that started near Lexington and ended near Kearney.

NSP arrested Cody Brouillette, 26, of York, for the following charges:

Felony flight to avoid arrest

Willful reckless driving

Driving under the influence of drugs

Driving under suspension

Resisting arrest

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tampering with evidence

Criminal mischief

Numerous traffic violations

According to the NSP, Sunday around 8:45 a.m., they received a call from a motorist in regards to someone driving dangerously heading east on Interstate 80.

Officials said an NSP trooper was able to find the vehicle, a Mercury Mystique, in Dawson County, and saw it speeding at 102 mph and passing another vehicle on the shoulder.

The trooper tried to make a traffic stop near Lexington but the driver, later identified as Brouillette, refused to stop, so the trooper began a pursuit.

During the pursuit, authorities said Brouillette threw a container of white, powdery substance from the Mercury, which was picked up by another NSP trooper.

The Mystique also stuck multiple road signs intentionally as it got away from the troopers.

Officials said near Odessa, NSP troopers were able to successfully deployed spike strips to slow down the vehicle.

As the Mercury was reaching the Kearney rest area on I-80, authorities said that a trooper was able to perform a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to bring the Mystique to a halt.

Brouillette was booked into the Buffalo County Jail.

