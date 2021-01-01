Nebraska man arrested after fleeing, assaulting trooper

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after he attempted to flee a traffic stop and assaulted a trooper.

According to a release, the incident occurred Thursday on the entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 80 near the Q street overpass in Omaha. Around 11:45 a.m., a trooper observed a Ford Thunderbird driving in excess of 80 miles per hour in a 50 miles per zone.

During the traffic stop, the driver of the Thunderbird refused to provide any documentation requested by the trooper. The trooper then asked the driver to exit the vehicle. After several requests the driver did exit the vehicle and was belligerent with the trooper. The driver then attempted to flee on foot, running toward the traffic lanes of I-80.

The trooper followed and caught up to the subject quickly. The person then hit the trooper in the face multiple times and a struggle ensued against the jersey barrier separating the entrance ramp and traffic lanes of I-80. After a short time, the trooper was able to place the suspect into custody and move him away from traffic.

The driver, Juventino Gomez, 37, of Omaha, was arrested for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, no operator’s license, no registration, outstanding warrants, and several other violations. Gomez was lodged in Douglas County Corrections.

The trooper did not require medical treatment.