Nebraska man arrested after driving into cornfield while fleeing from trooper

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — A man was arrested after fleeing from police by turning into a cornfield and continued driving through the corn.

According to a release, Timothy Ulrich, 30, of Central City, was arrested on the following charges:

Willful reckless driving

Flight to avoid arrest

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a weapon by a prohibited person

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Criminal mischief related to damage done to the cornfield

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) received citizen reports of a vehicle driving extremely slow on residential streets in Aurora. A trooper located the vehicle and attempted to make contact, but Ulrich fled. Ulrich accelerated to more than 50 miles per hour on residential streets in Aurora. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

Ulrich left Aurora westbound on East 12th Road, reaching speeds of more than 80 miles per hour on dirt roads throughout the area. Ulrich eventually began traveling eastbound on Highway 34, back towards Aurora.

As Ulrich approached the Giltner Spur on Highway 34, it turned into a cornfield and continued driving through the corn.

Troopers did not pursue into the field, but set up a perimeter in the area, along with the Aurora Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, NSP Air Wing, and NSP Police Service Dog Units.

After approximately three hours, Ulrich was located on foot attempting to flee the area. It was discovered the license plate on the Tahoe was stolen. Troopers also located a knife and drug items.

Ulrich was taken into custody and is lodged in the Hamilton County Jail.

