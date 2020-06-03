Nebraska man arrested, accused of pointing gun at protester

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested an Alda man accused of pointing a gun at a protester in Grand Island.

Police said in a news release that the incident happened Tuesday night after protesters gathered in a parking lot.

Police say 42-year-old Bobby Williamson drove by the protest and pointed a gun at a 31-year-old man participating in the protest. Police say witnesses corroborated the incident.

Police say Williamson’s car was quickly stopped, and three guns — including one reported stolen from Grand Island — and ammunition were found inside.

Police said none of the guns were loaded. Williamson faces charges of making terroristic threats, possession of a stolen firearm, and a weapons-use count.