Nebraska man arraigned in shooting death of 15-year-old

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old Lexington man is being held without bond after being charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old.

Ramon Gonzalez-Romero was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Prosecutors allege he killed Jovanny Gandara early Saturday. Lexington police say Gandara was shot after an altercation in northwest Lexington.

Friends took him to a Lexington hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The weapon used in the shooting has been recovered.

