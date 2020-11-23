Nebraska man accused of waving chain saw at neighbor

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man is accused of waving a chain saw at a Black neighbor and yelling racial epithets at her.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports a woman was entering her apartment building Saturday afternoon when a 41-year-old man allegedly confronted her with a chain saw, told her to leave the property and yelled racial epithets. The woman ran away and called the police.

The man was arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has been charged.

