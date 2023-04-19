LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Lawmakers in the Nebraska unicameral have passed a bill concerning concealed carry guns.

Legislative Bill 77 allows people to carry concealed guns in the state without a permit. Despite not needing a concealed carry permit, a federal background check is still required to buy a gun. The measure simply allows people to carry guns hidden in clothes or vehicles without paying for a government permit or taking a gun safety course.

Lawmakers voted to pass the bill with a 33 to 14 vote. It now goes to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk for his signature.