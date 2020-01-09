Nebraska lawmakers start first day of Unicameral of 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska lawmakers are back to work Wednesday morning gaveling in the start of a 60-day legislative session.

The short session puts Senators in a time crunch to address both legislation from last year and new proposals.

There were 74 items introduced during Wednesday’s session, including calling for firearm safety and training for suicide prevention, and a bill banning dilation and evacuation abortions.

Governor Pete Ricketts has said that reducing taxes and flood prevention measures are at the top of his priorities for this session.