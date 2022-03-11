LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are struggling with a measure that would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, an idea supported by gun-rights advocates despite concerns from some law enforcement officials.

State senators spent Thursday debating the proposal but failed to reach a vote, which is now expected on Friday.

If it passes, Nebraska would join 21 other rural, conservative-leaning states that have lifted the permit requirement. Another five states have measures pending.

Supporters of the Nebraska bill need at least 33 votes in the 49-member Legislature to overcome a filibuster led by opponents.

Three votes are required before it would go to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who supports the bill. The vote is expected to be close.