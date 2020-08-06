Nebraska lawmakers fight over $82M business tax deduction

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A measure that would generate $82 million in Nebraska state tax revenue by eliminating a deduction for high-income earners has hit a snag in the Legislature after business groups objected to the idea.
The proposal debated by lawmakers would restore some of the estimated $250 million the state is expected to lose over the next three years as a result of the federal coronavirus tax cuts for businesses.
Some lawmakers cast the measure as a tax increase on businesses that are still struggling from the coronavirus pandemic and mounted a filibuster to keep it from coming to a vote.
After three hours of debate, senators left the issue unresolved and adjourned for a four-day weekend.
Latest Stories
- Bridge construction worker killed by flying tire in Iowa
- Digital Exclusive: 3 local organizations hold third successful free meat distribution event
- Law enforcement prepares for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
- With 2020 Census ending a month early, Texas officials worry about under counting
- Census workers to knock on Siouxlanders doors starting next week