Nebraska lawmakers skeptical about redistricting reform

by: GRANT SCHULTE Associated Press

PHOTO: Nebraska Unicameral Information Office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska lawmakers who want to minimize partisanship when they redraw the state’s political boundaries will make one final push to change the process before it begins anew next year, but creating an independent commission to guide their work appears to be a lost cause.

Barring any changes, the process that’s set to begin in the 2021 legislative session will follow the same rules that led to a bitter struggle between Republicans and Democrats during the last redistricting in 2011.

Several proposals to create an independent commission to draw legislative, congressional and other districts have stalled, including one vetoed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

