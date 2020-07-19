Nebraska lawmakers return to session Monday, taxes top focus

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KCAU) — Nebraska lawmakers will return to their session Monday for the first time in almost four months with most of the same challenges they faced back in March, plus new questions about how the coronavirus will affect the state budget.

Most lawmakers still want to lower property taxes and pass a new tax incentive program for businesses, although it doesn’t appear that either measure can pass by itself because of the potential cost to the state.

Rural lawmakers are pushing for the property tax measure to ease pressure on farmers and ranchers, while the business incentives are mostly of interest to Omaha and Lincoln senators.

Property taxes and the incentives bill are arguably the most high-profile issues senators will confront, along with the potential impact of the coronavirus on the state.

The property tax measure would pump millions of state dollars into local school districts while putting new restrictions on how those districts can generate through local property taxes. The business incentives bill would replace the state’s current tax program for businesses, which is set to expire at the end of this year.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chairwoman of the tax-focused Revenue Committee, said she’s concerned that lawmakers will end up gridlocked and little else will get done if they don’t address property taxes in this year’s session.

Lawmakers are also expected to consider legislation to further clamp down on abortion rights and impose anti-bias training requirements for police. The training bill was on their radar before several high-profile police killings of black citizens, but it’s likely to gain new significance in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.