Nebraska lawmakers resume session with virus in mind

Lawmakers in the Legislative Chamber recite the Pledge of Allegiance in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, July 20, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers resumed their session after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers returned to their session with lingering concerns about the coronavirus and extra safety precautions that will likely remain in place until they adjourn for the year.

The 60-day session resumed Monday with plexiglass barriers separating lawmakers in the legislative chamber, mandatory temperature checks to enter, and tougher restrictions on who can access the room.

Lawmakers took the unusual step of suspending their session on March 25 to try to keep the virus from spreading after they passed an emergency coronavirus funding bill.

They took no other action for nearly four months but still have 17 scheduled workdays remaining this year.

