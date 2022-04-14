LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Sexual allegations have been made against a republican man running for Nebraska governor.

Charles Herbster has been accused of groping women, Nebraska Examiner reported on Thursday. Since the report, several politicians and lawmakers have released statements about the allegations.

Several Nebraska senators released a joint statement on the matter. The statement can be seen below; it was signed by Senator Joni Albrecht, Senator Carol Blood, Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, Senator Jen Day, Senator Wendy DeBoer, Senator Suzanne Geist, Senator Megan Hunt, Senator Lou Ann Linehan, Senator Patty Pansing-Brooks, Senator Rita Sanders, Senator Julie Slama, Senator Lynne Walz, and Senator Anna Wishart.

“We commend the brave women who have stepped forward to tell the truth about what they endured at the hands of Charles Herbster, including our friend and colleague, Senator Julie Slama. Sexual assault is despicable and damaging. This is not a question of politics—it is an issue of character and basic human decency. Charles Herbster’s behavior is completely unacceptable for anyone, especially someone seeking a public office of authority and trust. Herbster’s actions as outlined by the Nebraska Examiner render him unfit to serve.”

Governor Pete Ricketts also joined the senators and released a statement about the complaints.

“This is beyond horrible. Charles W. Herbster should beg forgiveness of the women he has preyed upon and seek treatment. Sexual assault is criminal behavior and should disqualify anyone from elected leadership. I encourage my fellow Nebraskans to respect, support, and stand with these survivors, who had the courage to tell the truth about what happened to them. These brave women have Susanne’s and my full support,” reads the statement from the governor.

A Republican candidate for governor named Jim Pillen also released a statement about the alleged misconduct.

“All Nebraskans are called to be examples to our families, and Nebraska leaders are called to be examples to our families, communities, and the state of Nebraska,” said Pillen. “Sexually assaulting women should be disqualifying for anyone seeking to serve as a leader. Suzanne and I are praying for the women targeted by Charles W. Herbster.”

For more information about the Nebraska gubernatorial, visit this page on our website.