Nebraska lawmakers reject mandated virus protections for meat workers

Lawmakers in the Legislative Chamber recite the Pledge of Allegiance in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, July 20, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers resumed their session after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have rejected state-mandated coronavirus protections for meatpacking workers.

Opponents of the bill argued that slaughterhouses have already taken precautions and that the pandemic is nearly over. Supporters say it was necessary to ensure that all plants are keeping their employees safe.

Lawmakers voted, 25-18, on Tuesday to sideline the measure for the rest of the year. The bill faced an uphill battle because of concerns raised by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Lawmakers would have needed at least 30 supportive votes to override a veto.

An estimated 7,382 Nebraska meatpacking workers have tested positive since the pandemic began, 256 have been hospitalized and 28 have died.