LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have overridden nearly all of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ line-item budget vetoes, restoring more than $172 million in expenditures.

Lawmakers voted in favor of all three motions to override the Republican governor, who had raised concerns about some of the spending items that they previously approved.

Ricketts’ vetoes had scaled back spending increases for providers who care for vulnerable Nebraskans, affordable housing in urban areas and a planned bike trail to connect existing routes between Omaha and Lincoln, among other items.

Lawmakers chose not to override a veto that will leave $14 million in the governor’s emergency fund.

Lawmakers had voted to transfer that money out of the fund.