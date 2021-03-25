Nebraska lawmakers OK rental protections for domestic violence victims

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Domestic violence victims who are living with their abuser in a rental property could break their lease and leave without penalties under a bill advanced by Nebraska lawmakers.

Senators advanced the measure through the first of three required votes, 42-3.

The bill by Sen. John Cavanaugh, of Omaha, includes other tenant protections, such as requiring landlords to give at least 24 hours of notice before entering a tenant’s apartment.

It also would require the Nebraska Supreme Court to submit a report to lawmakers every six months spelling out the number of eviction proceedings initiated, the number of landlords and tenants represented by attorneys, and the number of evictions granted.